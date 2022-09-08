New Amsterdam season 5 spoilers: Who is playing Bloom’s sister?

While we wait for the New Amsterdam season 5 premiere later this month, of course we’re happy to have other casting news!

With that in mind, we come bearing the following. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you are going to see Kathryn Prescott of Finding Carter fame recur over the final season as Dr. Lauren Bloom’s sister Vanessa. She is described as “a wild child who refuses to grow up, get a job, stay sober and play by the rules.” In other words, she could prove to be a problem.

One of the things that we know about Bloom already is that she has her own sobriety battle; it is very well possible that she could be a bad influence on her. If nothing else, this is another challenge she has to navigate in between her professional life and what is going on with her romantically.

Through the remainder of the season, we imagine that a lot of these characters will be looking to resolve some loose ends in their lives. For Max Goodwin, he has to figure out what is going on with Helen Sharpe and if the two still have a future. Meanwhile, with Floyd he has a very difficult situation to navigate. Iggy went through a lot at the end of season 4, and some of that could still be transpiring early on here.

In general, let’s just hope that the hospital drama delivers some satisfying endgames here. Given that the final season is only thirteen episodes, everyone will have to move a bit faster than they did previously. Be prepared to be emotional, and also maybe laugh and smile here and there. We think New Amsterdam will do its best to celebrate everything that has come before, both good and bad.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 5, especially when it comes to Bloom’s sister?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







