The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere spoilers: ‘Morning’ hints

After a fairly long wait, we are now mere days away from The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere — why not get more insight as to what lies ahead?

It shouldn’t come as much of a shock, but this is going to be a story that tests a lot of characters to their core. The title for this episode is “Morning,” and we wonder already if there are two meanings to that. For June, she may see the death of Fred Waterford as a new dawn, and a chance to continue to fight against Gilead in a totally different light. For Serena, however, this may be a state of mourning — it may not be for Fred the person, but the position she was afforded. It may cause her to realize more the peril that comes with her position.

For a few more early hints on this episode, we suggest you check out The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 1 synopsis below:

June confronts the consequences of killing Fred. A scared Serena makes an unexpected decision.

We know there are plenty of people out there who understandably want to see Serena get her comeuppance; however, there is no clear notion that this will be coming in the near future. Instead, the character has a tendency to manipulate her way out of hard situations and she could do that again. One of the early suggestions we’ve seen entering season 5 is that the influences of Gilead could make their way up to Canada — and, of course, that could cause problems.

