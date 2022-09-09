The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: EP on The Testaments, the future

There is certainly a lot going on when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 but for the sake of this article, we’re also looking beyond that.

To be specific, why not have a chat about both season 6 and The Testaments? Yesterday, it was confirmed that season 6 was going to be the final one for The Handmaid’s Tale, but as so many Margaret Atwood readers know, there is another book set years following the original. The Testaments is in development at Hulu, and that is something to expect down the road. We may not hear too much about it over the next several months, but it is going to dovetail off of the flagship show in a particularly big way.

Have you watched our review yet for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale? If not, go ahead and take a look at it below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more coverage of season 5.

So how tied is The Handmaid’s Tale the TV show into what is out there in Atwood’s book? More than you’d think. Speaking to Deadline at the series’ season 5 premiere event, show executive producer Bruce Miller noted that he’s had discussions with the author, and planned the TV story knowing full well what the future would hold in that book:

“I’m thinking about The Testaments in terms of what I’m doing here, to try not to make it so it’s impossible to do, you know to kill people off who we would need … When Margaret started to write [‘The Testaments’], she gave me a list of people I was not allowed to kill and also a list of names that certain people we had to have. Fortunately, Margaret’s been talking to me about it for a few years so that stuff that was going to be a precursor to The Testaments was already being incorporated in our show.”

With that in mind, you don’t have to worry about the show going extremely off course from the source material, which we’ve seen in a handful of other shows that you can probably name.

Remember now that the season 5 premiere is coming. Our advice? Prepare for a great deal of chaos as June’s journey continues — will she be able to stop Gilead in its tracks? Time will tell.

Are you excited about both The Handmaid’s Tale and also The Testaments?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







