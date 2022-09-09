The Handmaid’s Tale renewed; season 6 to be final one on Hulu

When it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu today, the news is both good and simultaneously bittersweet.

So where do we start? Of course, with a celebration of the fact that the drama has been renewed! Unfortunately, the flip side of this is that season 6 will be the last one. We’ve suspected that this could be the case for a while, given that there was no confirmation about season 5 being the end. (The news about the final season was confirmed at the Toronto International Film Festival.)

This renewal comes shortly before season 5 premieres on Hulu later this month, and it allows us the opportunity to dive in and enjoy the remainder of this season with that in mind. We 100% treasure having this news in advance, since it alleviates some of the concerns that we’d otherwise have about the direction of the story.

Of course, we should also note that showrunner Bruce Miller is already developing The Testaments, which Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale that is set some time in the future. We don’t want to spoil anything here for people who aren’t familiar with the book, but there is reason to think that a lot of fans of this show could tune in for the follow-up.

Hulu has nothing to be sad about when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale coming to a close. Remember here that this is one of the shows that put Hulu on the map as a destination for original programming; it brings so much powerful stuff to the screen every week, and that’s in addition to all of the awards-show recognition that it has seen over time.

