NCIS season 20 spoilers: Show EP teases potential themes!

There is no denying that NCIS season 20 is a huge milestone, and one that we expect everyone on the show to celebrate. Why wouldn’t they? It is extremely hard to keep a series on the air for this long, and we anticipate that the producers want to commemorate that in the best way possible. That could include callbacks to the past, big events, or even significant plot twists — we already know that we’re starting things off with a big-time crossover.

Of course, we should go ahead and note that the majority of the bigger twists are probably ones that the producers won’t give away anytime soon. After all, why in the world would they?

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, show executive producer Steven D. Binder had the following to say about some of the writers’ plans:

“Twenty years is a helluva ride and everyone at NCIS is filled with pride and excitement at what we’ve got planned for season 20 … So grab your gear and get ready to see your favorite characters like you’ve never seen them before. The only question is whether we call it ‘season of surprises’ … or the ‘season of love.'”

Of course, the latter makes us especially curious. We know that Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight are in a new relationship and McGee is married to Delilah … but what about everyone else? Given that Parker’s ex Vivian may be luring him into trouble, there isn’t much of a reason to link up again with her. Meanwhile, maybe we’re going to see more of Kasie’s new relationship, and eventually we do hope that Torres finds love again. We loved him and Bishop, but if she never comes back, is he supposed to just sit around and wait for her? More than a year has passed since her exit at this point and he hasn’t entertained any other person at all. (Of course, our preference is still to see Bishop again, but who knows if that will happen?)

Remember that NCIS season 20 premieres on CBS come September 19 — to get more news on the possibility of a Tony return, be sure to visit the link here.

