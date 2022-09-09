NCIS season 20 spoilers: EP on Michael Weatherly possibility

Will Michael Weatherly come back to NCIS at some point in season 20? We know that this is something that’s long been a point of discussion. The difference between where we are now and the past, however, is rather simple: There’s now an open-enough schedule for the one-time series regular to do it.

For the past six years, Weatherly was a series regular on Bull, which filmed on the other side of the country. Now that this show is open, though, he’s got a little more time. Will he want to do it soon? That’s up to him, and of course the writers also need to come up with a story that makes sense for a potential return.

In speaking further on the idea of a Tony comeback to TVLine, here is at least some of what showrunner Steve Binder had to say on the subject:

“When [Michael] left NCIS, he said to me, ‘I am never going to do network television again.’ He had just had some kids, and the hours are so long… but then this Bull thing landed in his lap, and again he was working like a fiend. So I suspect — forgetting Tony DiNozzo for a minute — that Michael Weatherly is on vacation. I’ve known him for a while and I think he needs to chillax and go someplace tropical. I haven’t spoken to him about that but we’ve talked over the years, and that’s my guess.”

We do think that you’ll see Tony again at some point before the series ends? There’s a good chance of that; after we saw Cote de Pablo return after years away (and Ziva being supposedly dead), we’re never going to close the door on another actor coming back. That also, of course, includes Mark Harmon as Gibbs.

