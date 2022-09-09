Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: A way to deliver big impact!

If you find yourselves incredibly eager to get a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date at Netflix, we have a good feeling you’re not the only one! The period drama has a devoted following and with that in mind, multiple people out there will be chomping at the bit for more information as soon as possible.

Alas, we don’t tend to think we’re going to be that for at least a little while longer, largely because there is no need to hurry. The show is still in production and season 2 just aired earlier this spring. Time is on the streaming service’s time to figure out what they want to do from here.

Yet, from our vantage point the wheels are still very much turning when it comes to considering the future. What’s one of the first things we’re thinking about? How the streaming service could utilize their upcoming Queen Charlotte spin-off to better promote the third season or announce a date … and it could be worthwhile to borrow something from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process.

Of course, the world of Bridgerton may have very little in common with Doctor Strange or Captain Marvel, but why not put surprise people with something after the credits for Queen Charlotte? If you put a premiere date there for season 3, it’d serve as a really nice treat for everyone who watched the whole show from start to finish. We’re all about a show trying to do its best to reward viewers for their effort; on the other side of this, diehard fans would feel like they are “first to know” and there is some value in that.

Our hope for an actual premiere date here is some point in the spring, whether it be April, May, or even early June. We’ll just have to see what Netflix delivers…

