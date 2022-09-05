Bridgerton spin-off wraps filming; premiere date hopes!

We know that there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Bridgerton season 3, but let’s not forget the spin-off along the way! The Queen Charlotte series certainly has a lot of buzz of its own, and we have now learned that it is another step closer to production.

For a little more evidence of that, all you have to do is look below! In that, you can see executive producer and director Tom Verica confirm that production on the spin-off show has wrapped and now, we’ll see it move into the next phase: Postproduction, where everything can be edited together and perfected for an eventual premiere down the road.

So when could we actually see some of these episodes on the streaming service? at this point, it’s probably clear that we’re going to be waiting at least for a little while. Netflix is never going to be the sort of streamer that rushes some of its shows on the air, and that’s a luxury that comes with being one of the most profitable ones in existence with such a big library.

One possibility that could happen for this show is that we see it launch close to the end of the year — on paper, that totally seems like a thing that would make some sense! It’s serve as a perfect thing to tide you over until we get around to season 3, and there is a very good track record when you stop and think about Netflix’s releases around the holiday season.

At the end of the day, though, there are a lot of discussions that will be had behind the scenes on all of this over the next couple of months; we’re sure that the streaming service will pick a time that makes the most sense to them, given that they do (and should) want a timeslot here that will allow Bridgerton to be successful over the course of the next few years.

That’s a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew…just wait. pic.twitter.com/VnkWJFgSz0 — Tom Verica (@tomverica) August 30, 2022

