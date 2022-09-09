She-Hulk season 1 episode 5 (and beyond!) trailer teases Daredevil

As we prepare for She-Hulk season 1 episode 5 (and everything after the fact!), the folks at Disney+ released a brand-new trailer today. What’s in it? Let’s just say a lot of good stuff, and it should leave you more than a little bit excited for the remainder of the title character’s journey.

If you look below, you can see a trailer that features a combination of things. First and foremost, though, you’ve got the aftermath of this past episode. If you missed it, Jameela Jamil’s character Titania (arguably the Big Bad for the series) ended up suing Jennifer Walters for trademark infringement. Why? She beat her to the punch on taking the She-Hulk name and using it for monetary gain. She’s clearly out for revenge based on the start of the season, and we are going to see that play out over time.

Meanwhile, this show is not done bringing us more MCU cameos, with Charlie Cox coming around as Matt Murdock / Daredevil at some point a little later in the series. Given that he knows a thing or two about being a lawyer and a crime-fighter, we imagine that he’ll bring a lot of stuff to the table and even be a possible mentor to Jen. Isn’t there a lot to like there?

While a lot of the cameos and Easter eggs for the series have been rather fun, we do hope that at some point soon, we do get something that does feel more exclusive to She-Hulk itself. This show has spent a lot of time pushing and referencing other properties, and we do want to see more that allows it to stand on its own two feet, separate from the rest of the movies and TV shows that exit out there.

Remember that episode 5 of She-Hulk is slated to air next week on Disney+.

