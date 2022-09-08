She-Hulk season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The Titania problem

As we get ourselves set for She-Hulk season 1 episode 5 on Disney+ next week, we’ve got a pretty good sense of lies ahead. Jen Walters has herself a new problem, and it’s not one she could have anticipated far in advance.

To be specific, we are talking here about Titania causing her legal trouble more so than actual, physical harm. We know that the super-powered influencer is internet savvy, and she’s found another way to get back at her following the events of the premiere: Trademarking the name She-Hulk and then suing her for infringement. We’d say that this is ridiculous, but it’s also something that has happened with regularity in real life. We’ve heard of a lot of stories about companies buying up everything from trademarks to domain names with the sole purpose of screwing someone over later.

So is there a big courtroom battle coming? Odds are, that is going to be the case — we just gotta see 1) what that would look like and 2) if the end of this season is really going to be about a battle of wits in court. We know that She-Hulk from the start has tried to be different from every other show / movie within the MCU, but this still feels like a stretch.

One thing that we can at least say with some confidence is this: We feel pretty confident already that Titania is going to have a huge role the rest of the season. There was so much discussion about Jameela Jamil being cast for the show and because of that, we want to see where things go in the end! There’s likely going to be a lot of drama, even if the writers continue to push the show forward with its lighthearted tone.

