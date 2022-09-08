Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date: The waiting game

Are you ready to get a Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date? If so, consider yourselves one of many at this point! We’ve been waiting a long time to see the Michael Rainey Jr. series come back and still, Starz is being patient — they haven’t announced a return date yet, let alone a window.

Is that going to change soon? Just how long are we going to be stuck waiting? Well, we hope that it’s mostly just a matter of weeks at this point.

If there is one thing that we’ve come to know about Power Book II, it’s that the show typically starts off in the fall … and we tend to think that it’s going to be the case again here. That is one of the reasons, at least for now, we tend to feel like the waiting game is almost at an end. Over the next few weeks, we think it makes sense for the news to get out there, especially attached to some sort of teaser.

What’s another way to look at this? Well, we are almost at the halfway point of Raising Kanan and with that in mind, we’re getting close to being at a spot where there are no shows in this franchise on the air. Our hope is that we move from Power Book II directly over to Power Book IV: Force, which is hopefully premiering at some point in the winter. There’s so much to look forward to still!

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date?

Do you think we’ll see the show back in November? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

