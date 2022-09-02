Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: September hopes

We know that with each passing day, we’re getting closer to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date over at Starz. So are we going to find out some official news on that subject this month? Is that something to realistically hope for?

While nothing is confirmed at the moment, the reality remains this: We do think that a date is going to be coming before long. Production is already done on season 3, so why wait to get some news out there for viewers?

The biggest thing that we can say is that Starz has a golden opportunity this month to put a premiere date out there for Ghost, especially since they have Raising Kanan currently on the air. It makes all of the sense in the world to take advantage of some of this corporate synergy.

Also, it makes sense timeline-wise for some news to come out this month! Just think about it like this: If the show returns in November (and it makes sense for it to), you might as well get the date out there a good 60 days, give or take, in advance. We don’t necessarily expect a date out there over the next week or two, but at some point this month? Absolutely we need to get that news!

To go along with a date…

Can we also get a teaser? Even if it is only thirty seconds, give or take, a small tease is absolutely better than not getting anything at all.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at Starz?

