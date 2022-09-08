Grey’s Anatomy season 19: How will Teddy, Owen return?

As we prepare for the arrival of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 on ABC next month, we know there are a lot of big questions. It’s pretty unavoidable that there would be, all things considered.

Inevitably, one of the biggest mysteries at the moment has to be the status of one Ellen Pompeo, given that she’s only going to be in a handful of episodes this season. Yet, there is also more than that going on, and this is where we look towards Teddy and Owen. What’s going to happen to the two of them?

The last that we saw Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver’s characters, the two of them were fleeting Seattle after Bailey was forced to call the police. However, there is going to be a six-month time jump and in that span of time, things have been worked out enough for the two to come back … but there are still some major problems.

According to a report from TV Insider, Teddy and Owen will be around, and Owen is still even going to have his medical license. However, there are some big problems here, starting with the fact that their relationship is torn apart; also, they are effectively bankrupt. Whether it be a possible legal defense or traveling out of the city, whatever money the two had has been whittled completely away. This is a whole new challenge for the two of them, and we’re sure that will be center stage for the two of them for a while.

As for what else is happening around the two of them, we know that a lot of the marketing for this season so far has been about the new residents — as a matter of fact, you can head over here to learn a little bit more about some of them. We hope that they’re interesting, especially since this show faces some of its biggest challenges yet entering this season. Are people still going to watch the show without Meredith? We’re going to find out over time.

What do you most want to see for Teddy and Owen moving into Grey's Anatomy season 19?

