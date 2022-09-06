Grey’s Anatomy season 19 video: See Meredith with new residents

As we prepare ourselves for the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere on October 6, why not take a look at what’s new? Or, to be specific, just how much the show is poised to change?

In the video below, you can see a small new scene featuring Ellen Pompeo as Meredith, plus then also all of the new residents who are coming into the hospital. Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Alexis Floyd are the newcomers this season, and they all will serve as a new entry point ot the story. They also express in the video how moving forward, they represent something new for the Grey Sloan: An opportunity for redemption. The hospital so desperately needs it after all of its various struggles, and so do all of them. They are residents that may have been overlooked at other places and yet here, this is a chance to prove all of the doubters wrong. They can show just what they are capable of and there’s some legitimate excitement that comes along with that.

Of course, the part of this season that is so tough as a viewer is getting excited about the prospect of not having anywhere near as many episodes with Pompeo, who will be in less than half of the overall order. Her scaled-back presence is likely one of many reasons for this reboot-of-sorts, and it remains to be seen if viewers are going to accept this. NCIS managed to handle the departure of Mark Harmon all right, but they also weren’t bringing on board anywhere near as many cast members.

Ultimately, it’s going to take several weeks most likely to start to adjust to this new era, even if there are a lot of familiar faces still on board. Let’s just hope that we get some great results at the end of it all.

Everything you know and love about #GreysAnatomy, but with a little newness. Join the incoming class of interns when Season 19 premieres Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/R6yNZqGaXj — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) September 6, 2022

