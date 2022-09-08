American Horror Stories season 2 finale: Why no franchise tie-in?

This week Hulu brought us the American Horror Stories season 2 finale — but is anyone else having some mixed emotions after the fact? This is where we are, and there are a handful of different reasons why.

First and foremost, the idea of “Lake” versus the actual execution of it. There was so much potential for something creepy and monstrous to be going on here. Instead, we were left with this messy, overly-simplified story of family and a secret that the husband (Teddy Sears) somehow conveniently kept for most of his life. The ending felt incredibly rushed, which has been one of the central issues through most of the season 2 so far.

Check out our full finale review below! In this, we got through many of the reasons why “Lake” did not work. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates on this show as well as the main American Horror Story moving forward.

The other major issue with the finale is simply the lack of any buzz-worthy moment that will bring new viewers to the series. While Alicia Silverstone is a big a name, the episode itself felt hollow and uneventful. There was no significant tie to the rest of the franchise or tease for American Horror Story season 11 — while not everyone needs to have a bunch of teasers and references thrown about, we do think it’s nice when we at least get something that stirs up discussion after the fact.

Now, we have to just wait and see if this is the end of this franchise — and if not, can the season 3 episodes feel a little less rushed? Too many of them this time around were simply put into a blender at the end so that we’d get to the end result faster.

Related – Get some more news on American Horror Stories, including the chance of a big season 3

What did you think about the events of the American Horror Stories season 2 finale from start to finish?

Was it a letdown to anyone else? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







