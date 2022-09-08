American Horror Stories season 3: Is it renewed or canceled?

Following the big season 2 finale this week on Hulu, are you going to be seeing an American Horror Stories season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road here for this part of the franchise?

The first thing that we should note here is where things stand at present: For the time being, we still haven’t heard anything on another season. It of course goes without saying that we’d like to see more, but there’s a lot that goes into this sort of decision. First and foremost, it’s viewership — also, are there more interesting stories to be told here? All of this does matter.

Have you seen our most recent American Horror Stories episode review? If not, all you have to do is check it out below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more updates!

On paper, it may feel like somewhat of a no-brainer to bring this show back given that the American Horror Story franchise is such a big deal. However, the spin-off is also pretty polarizing. We know that a lot of people out there love the idea of it, but not necessarily all the episodes. Some are great, and some leave a lot to be desired. “Drive” was a complete mess, but “Dollhouse” was a really cool premiere.

If there is another season…

We have a feeling that we’ll be seeing it at some point next summer. We do think that the show will do everything in its power in order to have great stories by then, but for Hulu, it’s essential that this is when it comes out. There’s no reason for them to want to wait any later than that! This is the perfect bridge over to the main show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Stories right now

Do you think we’re going to be seeing an American Horror Stories season 3 over at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







