The Challenge USA episode 10: Was David Alexander eliminated?

Tonight, The Challenge USA episode 10 brought us an installment full of action and drama — and also alliances starting to crumble. Given how close we are to the finale, that makes all the sense in the world!

Let’s just start things off with a reminder that Angela is a major force to be reckoned with in this game. She dominated the main challenge tonight, and was the only person who actually made it all the way to the end of the truck.

Ben did the best out of the guys, and this led to a situation that was a lot more complicated than it looked to be on the surface. Angela 100% wanted Enzo in the final, mostly because she was afraid of the prospect of having to run a final with him. Ben didn’t love it, but he still went along with it. That made Sarah mad. It also made David (who finished last in the main challenge) upset, mostly because Enzo was his guy and didn’t want to battle against him.

We love watching Enzo as entertainment, but Angela kinda had a point: If Enzo slept all season and didn’t really work to build a bunch of relationships, it’s his own fault for getting in this spot.

The final showdown

Even though Enzo and David are friends, they had to put their all into this. After two rounds, it absolutely felt like Enzo’s goose was cooked. He was older than David, and he’s also been injured at times during the season.

The thing with Enzo, though, is that he’s sly. He was able to really out-think David through a lot of this, and that really mattered once you got into some of the later rounds. David’s mistake was not going for the ball quickly when he was on defense — he focused on Enzo, and that led to his undoing.

What did you think about the events of The Challenge USA episode 10?

