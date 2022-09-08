Dancing with the Stars 31 cast: Wayne Brady, Jordin Sparks, more

After a rather long period of time wondering and speculating, this morning the full Dancing with the Stars 31 cast was revealed! Good Morning America played host to the announcement, and this came on the heels of TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi both joining the competition. The mother / daughter battle is just one of many little twists that are meant to get people excited leading into the move to Disney+.

So beyond these two, who else is taking part? Here are all of the celebrities announced this morning.

Gabby Windey – One of the current two leads of The Bachelorette and a former NFL cheerleader. She is definitely a contender.

Jordin Sparks – Given the history of American Idol winners on other reality shows, how are we just seeing this now? Talk about a surprise.

Wayne Brady – He’s going to be a personal favorite, especially since we already know he can dance and perform like nobody else.

Joseph Baena – This is a chance to become known as something other than just Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son.

Selma Blair – Actress, known for Cruel Intentions and many other things. Easily one of the show’s biggest names.

Jesse James Decker – Country singer and reality star.

Teresa Giudice – Cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey. How has she not been on before now?

Vinny Guadagnino – Jersey Shore cast member. Has at least some performing experience from Las Vegas.

Sam Champion – Best known as the weatherman for Good Morning America.

Cheryl Ladd – Legendary actress, known for Charlie’s Angels and a whole lot more.

Trevor Donovan – 90210 actor, who also has a number of hit movies on the Hallmark Channel.

Daniel Durant – He made headlines thanks to CODA, and is the third deaf contestant in the history of the series.

Jason Lewis – Actor, best known for Sex and the City and Midnight, Texas.

Shangela – She’s a reality TV personality and drag superstar.

