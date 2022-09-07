Dancing with the Stars 31: Charli D’Amelio casting official

While the full Dancing with the Stars 31 cast is poised to be announced on Good Morning America tomorrow, Charli D’Amelio got a head start on the news today.

During today’s GMA broadcast both the social-media sensation and her mom Heidi were officially announced as a part of the competition. Charli has been rumored to be in the cast for the past couple of weeks alongside her mom, so we certainly are not shocked about this. We know that Derek Hough in particular has been rooting for her to be on board for a while, and we understand why: If the goal of this show is to deliver stunning, memorable routines, there’s a great chance that she will deliver.

It should be noted that Charli is an instant favorite to win this season. In addition to having an enormous fan following, she’s also been a dancer for a good chunk of her life. Sure, she may not have been doing ballroom, but there are some similarities here between her and JoJo Siwa last season, who also came on board with a good bit of experience.

Of course, being a great dancer is no guarantee that Charli will win, but we do think that she’s going to be on the show for a while. Some other cast members for season 31 supposedly include the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena and current Bachelorette star Gabby Windey — we’ll see the full crew tomorrow, but we’re hoping that we’ll see some actors and athletes alongside what looks to be a strong reality TV contingent. Hopefully, the move to streaming isn’t scaring off any of the larger stars that could be out there.

