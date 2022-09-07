American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: What better time?

We know that American Horror Story season 11 is coming, but we’ve been stuck waiting a long time to get a premiere date. Should that wait be over … today?

We know that there is an obnoxious answer to that question, and it goes something along the lines of “yes, but you could say that for any day.” We’re trying to get a little more specific here, given that there is a definite reason why FX should want it out there — and it is tied to the finale of American Horror Stories that is poised to arrive on Hulu in a matter of hours.

Have you watched our most-recent American Horror Stories episode review? If not, all you have to do is check out what we’ve got below! After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more insight!

While we know that not every viewer of the flagship show watches the Hulu spin-off, a number of diehard fans do. These are probably the people that you’d most want to be out there talking about the future and getting people excited, right? From the outside looking in, we tend to think so. This would be a great way to get the promotional ball rolling and have people excited for what should be the compelling next chapter of this franchise.

Of course, one other reason to get the news out there is pretty simple in that we don’t think we’re that far away from the next season coming on the air. Let’s just put it like this: Shouldn’t new episodes be on the air in mid-September? It certainly feels like that should be the case, especially if the goal here is for it to be around for Halloween.

So if we don’t get a premiere date over the next 24 hours alongside the Horror Stories finale, we expect one next week. Otherwise, we start to seriously wonder what FX is even doing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date?

Beyond just that, what are you wanting that when it comes to the story? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







