American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: A week for news?

When it comes to a potential American Horror Story season 11 premiere date at FX, there is of course so much you can wonder about.

Today, however, we think the question is pretty simple: Is this the week? Are we about to get some more news on what’s coming up next? We know that there are plenty of reasons to want something more here from a fan perspective, but there is also a commercial reason for the network to announce something … and it is tied very much to the spin-off show in the franchise.

Do you want to see our most recent American Horror Stories episode review now? If so, all you have to do is look below! Meanwhile, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more updates!

For those who were not aware, Thursday marks the finale of Horror Stories and prior to it arriving, we think it makes all the sense in the world to lift the veil on American Horror Story itself. Sure, FX has kept a tight lid on things so far, but you do want to give people something to look forward to! Also, it just feels like this is the perfect time to make something like that happen sense people will already be thinking actively about the future. You can transition viewers immediately from the spin-off to the main show, and we also think that time is of the essence here. You just have to remember for a moment that the plan should be for season 11 to air in October — it’d be silly to not take advantage of the Halloween holiday.

Basically, we can sum up this story with the following: We’d be shocked and honestly pretty sad if there is no further American Horror Story news by the end of this week. If you’re FX, you need to strike while the iron is hot.

Related – Get some other discussion all about American Horror Story right away!

Do you think that we’re going to get more American Horror Story season 11 news this week, including on a premiere date?

Share in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







