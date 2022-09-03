American Horror Story season 11: Does a premiere date matter?

We know that there is buzz out there for an American Horror Story season 11 and yet, there is also still ambiguity. So little has been confirmed as of yet on the subject of the show’s future, and that includes a premiere date.

Should we be concerned about this at all? Or, should the folks at FX be? We’re sure that they’ve figured out a start date already, so are we making more out of this than we really need to? There certainly is room to talk more about that within this piece.

We do think for FX, the premiere date for this show actually matters more than a lot of their other releases, as strange as that is to day. The explanation for that is rather simple, being that horror is a seasonal genre more so than almost any other out there! People are going to be inevitably far more curious about this show, whether it be watching it live or on the DVR/streaming, in October than they would be November or December. That’s why it is so important that it really gets going next month.

With this being said, the exact day in which it falls is probably a little less important. The most significant thing right now is that it comes out within at least the first few weeks of the month. If you premiere it too close to Halloween, you don’t get enough time to build up momentum! It needs some of that so that viewers stick around on the other side of October 31.

