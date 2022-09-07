House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3 ratings stay VERY strong

House of the Dragon season 1 is getting closer to the halfway point and as of right now, there’s a lot for HBO to be thrilled with.

According to a new report from Deadline, episode 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel has generated a whopping 16 million viewers since its initial airing on Sunday night. (Typically we have one-day viewer figures; things are a little bit different because of the Labor Day holiday.) The report notes that this is pretty much similar to how the show performed for the first two episodes.

One of the things that IS the most impressive about this show by far right now is the consistency. There was no guarantee that this show would have an audience at all following Game of Thrones. The series finale for that show was SO polarizing and we felt like there was a legitimately good chance that a lot of people wouldn’t give this a chance at all. That has proven to not be the case. House of the Dragon is an immediate success and arguably one of the best things we’ve seen in the world of Westeros since season 4 of the original show.

We know already that there is a season 2 renewal already in the books, so you don’t have to worry about that — we also do wonder if this is going to inspire HBO even more to create some other fantastic stuff within this world. Let’s hope!

