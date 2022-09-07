House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4: Rhaenyra’s argument

House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 is going to be on HBO this weekend, and we know there are a TON of things we have to think about.

What’s one of the biggest ones? Of course, it is tied to the big, central question of who will become the heir to the Iron Throne. There are at the moment three candidates, whether it be Viserys’ daughter Rhaenyra, his toddler son Aegon, or his brother Daemon. It is becoming all the more clear that in their own way, they each do have a unique argument to how they could be on top at the end.

Rhaenyra is in many ways the lead of this story, so of course it makes ALL the sense in the world to focus on her here. What can she lean on leading up to the King’s big decision as we move forward?

We recognize already that this may not be the most exciting answer to her problems, but we do think she’ll continue to lean heavily into what Viserys told her in the past. She also has her defenders, but her big weakness may be playing the social part of the game. She is hard-nosed and aggressive; just how many friends does she have at this point. One of the people she was the closest to in the past was Alicent, and she is now pushing the King in an entirely different direction.

Can Rhaenyra actually push that she is the most qualified to be on the Iron Throne out of the potential candidates? She may not be a war hero, but she’s shown to be more reasoned. She’s been around King’s Landing and has studied its inner workings. We do think she’d do her absolute best to lead and lead well.

