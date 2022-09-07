Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: Kate Walsh returning!

ABC is continuing to do what it can to bolster its roster for Grey’s Anatomy season 19, and that includes giving us more Kate Walsh.

According to a report from Variety, the actress will recur moving forward as Addison Montgomery, who she originated on this show in the early days before going off and doing her Private Practice spin-off show, which honestly feels like forever ago at this point. She appeared in a handful of Grey’s Anatomy episodes last season, and this just ensures that we get more of her in the near future.

For the long-term future of this show, getting people like Walsh right now back is understandably important. With Ellen Pompeo scaling her episode count back dramatically as she takes on a new project over on Hulu, there is an understandable concern that viewers could start to bail long-term on the show. This gives them that extra dose of familiarity, even if Kate is not around for every episode. We know that the producers are also trying to bring back the feel of season 1 by bringing on board a whole slew of new surgical residents, though it remains to be seen how many of them will be popular. (You can head over here to see a new behind-the-scenes video featuring some of them.)

The new season of Grey’s Anatomy is currently set to premiere in October, and we know at least that we’ll see a good bit of Meredith Grey right away. After all, it’s her job to try and rebuild the residency program from scratch. Hopefully, Bailey will return for long and assist in that, or even take it over outright. We want good things for her, and we’re also hoping for a few more iconic Addison moments, as well. Let’s hope it is worth the wait!

