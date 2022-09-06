The Walking Dead season 11: Melissa McBride on Carol’s future

Melissa McBride will be a big part of The Walking Dead season 11, which is airing its final batch of episodes a little bit later this year.

Beyond that, of course, is where things start to get more cryptic. Once upon a time, the actress was poised to star alongside Norman Reedus in a spin-off show that would have furthered Daryl and Carol’s story. However, that plan changed due to the actress being unable to relocate to Europe, where filming was going to take place. That was a disappointment, but of course we’ve long felt that the actress would be back at some point later on down the road.

Now, we’ve got more confirmation that this is 100% happening from Melissa herself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly as a part of their fall preview, she made it clear that she’s done done with Carol’s story after season 11:

“I feel like Carol has more story to tell … I’ll leave it at that … I think she’s got some more story.”

As for what that story will be, of course that’s a big part of what makes things complicated. There’s always a chance she joins the Daryl spin-off later on; or, she could turn up in the limited series being planned featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. For now, we’re okay with AMC keeping the cards close to the vest, especially since they’ve probably over-shared already in regards to some of their plans. Just remember that they announced the Negan – Maggie spin-off probably a whole lot earlier than they had to and by virtue of that, gave away that both of them make it through the final season alive.

The most important thing is that this universe honors Carol; after all, there are only a select few who have shown so much loyalty to the world over the years.

