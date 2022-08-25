The Walking Dead spin-off with Negan, Maggie gets new title

For everyone out there excited for one particular The Walking Dead spin-off, it’s still happening … but under a different name.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming series starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) is now going to be called The Walking Dead: Dead City. Previously, it was titled Isle of the Dead.

Maybe this will be a controversial opinion, but does anyone else like the original title better? From this vantage point, it felt like it had a little more personality to it. The Walking Dead: Dead City could be about almost any city out there. Isle of the Dead felt very specific and easy to picture, though obviously AMC wants the name of the original show in the title. From that vantage point, we get it.

The new series (which is currently slated to run six episodes) began filming recently in New Jersey. Per the synopsis, it “envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

The real selling point of this show is 100% going to be the dynamic between Negan and Maggie, which has been one of the most fascinating things about the eleventh and final season. This is where it is so important to note here that there are still eight more episodes to go, and those will air late in the season. That’s the drawback to all of these spin-offs plus the Rick Grimes limited series that is on the way; so many of them end up overshadowing what is directly in front of us on the show.

What do you think about the title change for this The Walking Dead spin-off with Negan and Maggie?

