NCIS season 20 premiere photo: What’s up with Torres, Tennant?

Can you believe we’re just two weeks away now from the NCIS season 20 premiere on CBS? It’s taken a long time to get to this point and now, we’re about to lift the veil on everything that is coming!

We know that there are a couple of key elements to the premiere story, whether it be finding Alden Parker or working to stop the new Big Bad in the Raven. The thing that has easily been the most hyped-up, though, is the crossover between this show and NCIS: Hawaii. That means another chance for Nick Torres and Jane Tennant to hang out around each other, though this time the two are in DC as opposed to the Aloha State. The photo above from the premiere is amusing, and we’ve got SO many questions as to what in the world is going on here.

What makes these two so fun is that they’ve clearly got a past, and that’s something that can be tapped into here and there on the series. It’s ultimately more of a treat than a main course, though, given that we don’t see these crossovers becoming altogether regular things more than an episode or two of a season.

Could Tennant also be a positive influence on Nick? We tend to think so, and he needs all of those that he can get right now. This is a guy who is clearly struggling and dealing with a lot of different demons, whether it be from Bishop’s exit, his recent stint drinking too much, or the stress of the job.

What do you think we’re going to see from start to finish on the NCIS season 20 premiere?

