NCIS season 20 spoilers: Show EP talks possible Abby story

We know that NCIS season 20 could potentially reference Gibbs at any point in time — could they also be doing so with Abby?

For a while, we’ve wondered why the show didn’t reference Pauley Perrette’s character more, given that she was an enormous part of the series for so many years! We still wager to this day that Abby is the second-most-recognizable character from the show behind only Gibbs, and there is potential when it comes to at least referencing her at some point.

If you haven’t watched our full review yet for the NCIS season 19 finale, go ahead and do that below! After you watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more updates the rest of the way.

In speaking on this subject further to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say, transitioning to Abby after first talking a little about Mark Harmon’s character:

“We are always thinking about ways to involve [Gibbs] in a way that doesn’t ‘rip off the scab’ and doesn’t ruin what I thought was the only fitting send-off for this guy … I want to start doing that with Abby’s character as well. I’d like to start feeling her [presence] a little more. I thought we were a little remiss in not [doing that sooner], but there are so many moving parts…. But she is still out there fighting the good fight and watching us, and she is a part of us and we’re a part of her.”

Given that Perrette has said in the past she has zero plans to ever return as her character, we wouldn’t hold out a lot of hope for an on-camera appearance; however, we’d certainly appreciate at least a mention of her here and there. She means a lot to the history of the show, and we know that several cast and crew members remain close to Pauley behind the scenes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

Do you still want to see Abby referenced moving into NCIS season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







