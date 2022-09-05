Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Who’s in most danger?

We’re inching closer to the halfway point of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, and just on the basis of that alone, you have to be prepared for anything.

What’s one of the big questions we have at present? That’s rather simple, as we’re trying to figure out who is inching closer to knocking on death’s door … or at least facing some other sort of terrible fate. Almost anything feels on the table with this show; sure, we know that both Kanan and Jukebox survive until the present, but we do think there’s a chance for other deaths at almost every moment. We’ve already seen one significant recurring player get killed off in Scrappy.

The person we think could be in the most trouble moving forward may actually surprise some people out there, especially given their job: Is it not Shannon Burke? Think about it like this: For most of this season, Howard’s partner has been digging into his past to better understand what happened with the shooting. Meanwhile, she’s also spoke with Unique. She’s gotten closer to Jukebox over time, and at a certain point, Raq may decide to put a stop to that. She doesn’t like cops anywhere close to her empire, and that’s a part of her wariness with Howard.

We don’t think that Detective Burke is actively courting danger by any means; however, we do think that she’s someone who is starting to fly too close to the sun with a lot of different people. Sometimes, it’s better not to know the truth, given that with the truth often comes consequences.

Who do you think is the most likely to die next moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

