Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5 promo: The trip

Next week on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5, you’re going to see Kanan and Raq bond … or at least try to.

Coming out of this week’s episode 4, we totally understand why Patina Miller’s character may be feeling a little desperate. Her son is starting to drift from her; heck, she just saw him lie to her and go visit Detective Howard! She knows that she has to reel him back in; what better way to do that than a trip off to the Catskills?

Of course, and in true show fashion, very little here is going to go according to plan. The end of the promo below seemingly shows Raq and Kanan dumping a body, so what happens where they end up having to do something like that? It’s a reminder that they’re going to be watched and at this point, there are a number of different people who could have their eyes on them. Take the Italian mob as one example of that; or, someone associated with Unique.

While Kanan and Raq are off on their trip, there are some other problems permeating the rest of the world. Take, for example, the tension between Lou Lou and Crown coming to a head. We’ve been seeing a lot of this build for some time, so we can’t be that shocked that the two are where they are right now. Meanwhile, Marvin’s still going to try his best to earn back his daughter’s trust, but forgiveness is not going to come easy. It’s going to take patience and a real effort to show that he’s changed.

Where do you think things are going moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 5?

