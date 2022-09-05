The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby Windey’s overnight date drama?

Tonight on ABC, The Bachelorette is going to be here, and with it marks the beginning of overnight dates. If you haven’t seen some of the announcements already, this is going to be a two-part event and through that, a lot of chaos is going to unfold.

First and foremost, let’s just examine the new promo below. There are so many issues that Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are facing at this point. They have potential indecision on who is right for them and beyond that, guys who are feeling a little more insecure and emotional.

The part of this preview that really gets under our craw is someone suggesting that Gabby is cheating. Wait, do these guys not know what this show is? We get that there are real feelings wrapped up in all of this and in the real world, dating multiple people in this situation is far from ideal. Yet, everyone willingly signed up for this process, and having overnight dates just comes with the territory. There’s nothing good that comes from firing off such accusations; the best thing you can do is put your trust in the lead and if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. It can still be an experience that prepares you for the next part of your life.

Based on the details that we’ve seen so far, you are going to see both Gabby and Rachel’s journey play out tonight. This isn’t going to be a situation where one night is focused on Gabby, whereas the other is focused on her co-lead. Still, we are expecting a cliffhanger since ABC will of course want you to watch tomorrow.

When something feels too good to be true, it just might be. The 2-night Bachelorette Event starts TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/aFF4yMIhms — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 5, 2022

