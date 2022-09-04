The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby, Rachel overnight date details!

If you find yourselves excited for The Bachelorette to arrive on ABC in just over 24 hours, know that you are FAR from alone. There is a lot to be prepared for as we go into the home stretch of this season, especially as the overnight dates are going to be an opportunity to see where all of these relationships really are at.

Of course, there are going to be some significant bumps in the road that everyone should be prepared for in advance. The guys all have feelings at this point, and this is where things like jealousy and insecurity start to real their heads. Families are now involved now and nobody wants to go home thinking that they completely fooled themselves. Get set for some heartache, but a few happy moments throughout as well.

While ABC has yet to release full synopses for these two episodes as of yet, we can at least give you short ones with a small tease as to what lies ahead in each installment.

Monday’s episode – In part one of overnight dates week, Gabby takes a leap of faith with Erich, and sets sail with Johnny; Rachel takes the reins with Tino.

Tuesday’s episode – In part two of overnight dates week, Erich and Gabby find themselves at crossroads; James and Zach each confess to a shocking truth about their feelings.

By the end of the second episode, Gabby and Rachel each will presumably be down to their final two, and we really hope that they are each on the road to happiness then. We know that the previews have shown a LOT of tears and heartache for both of them, but we feel like we’ve seen enough of this franchise over the years to know just how misleading some of these previews can be.

