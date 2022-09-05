Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The road to more news

As we all wait for the eventual arrival of Yellowjackets season 2 over on Showtime, we are at least happy to have a little news to share! Filming is currently underway, and we know that for the next five or six months, the cast and crew are going to put their all into making this show as good as season 1.

There are going to be a number of challenges these characters face, both in the present and the past. The flashbacks will give us a better chance to see how the Yellowjackets team survives the winter, which has already claimed the life of Jackie. Meanwhile, in the present you’ll see the survivors struggle with the notion that Lottie could be directly impacting their lives. There’s a reason why the Showtime drama cast adult versions of this character and Van, and we tend to think we’ll be seeing a lot of both of them coming up.

In just one week, we do think a small veil will be lifted when it comes to season 2, and that is all thanks to the Primetime Emmy Awards. Several cast members should be in attendance and on the red carpet, there will be some questions asked. During the promotional campaign for the season, a lot of people had no idea as to what was going to happen next. That’s not going to be the case anymore. You could also get a few teases on a possible premiere date!

Remember, though, not to expect anything too specific when it comes to when the show is coming back yet. Showtime will probably take their time to reveal some of this, as they very well should. There’s no reason for them to hurry anything along here, especially since the earliest we anticipate it back is late February.

