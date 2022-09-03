Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: What we’ll learn this month

As so many of you are probably very-much aware at the moment, the wait to learn a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date is going to be long — but we still hope for some nuggets along the way.

Are we going to learn an official premiere date at some point this month? It goes without saying that this would be exciting — however, it’s also unlikely when you look at the main factors in play right now. Filming just started a matter of days ago, so for the cast, crew, and network, seeing that it continues along swimmingly will be the most important thing.

If you have not seen our full review as of yet for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale as of yet, we suggest taking a look at it below!

The most likely news we are going to get over the next few weeks will pertain to casting. We’ve already learned about older versions of Van and Lottie that are coming on board, in addition to a fascinating new guy played by Elijah Wood. Beyond them, though, we do tend to think there’s room for another couple of faces to enter this world. Even if the series doesn’t say much about specific new characters, why not announce names? Also, why not share some behind the scenes pictures here and there with the cast?

When it comes to the premiere date itself, we do think there’s a chance that a month or approximate time-frame could be announced soon … but that’s about it. One of the reasons you don’t get an early date for things like this are the fears that come with having to potentially change it later. That does happen!

