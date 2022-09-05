The Challenge USA episode 10 spoilers: A tough path to the final

Wednesday’s The Challenge USA episode 10 is just about here, and this feels like the sort of episode that is going to crank up the competition to another level. We’re not in a spot here where people have not qualified for TJ Lavin’s final. Everyone is there and now, we’re in a spot where someone’s just going to get cut because of a loss in the Arena. That’s devastating.

Presumably, we’re going to see at least one more guy and one more woman not make it there, and Wednesday’s episode could be the last chance for the guys to battle it out. Isn’t this where you take your shot at Tyson? He hasn’t really been tested in the Arena, and the last thing that any of these people should want to do is face off with him there.

Below, you can check out the full The Challenge USA episode 10 synopsis with other updates as to what’s coming:

“Pledges of Allegiance” – Players must scale a moving semi-truck in one of the most intense and fast-paced challenge of the season, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, Sept. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.

For the women, we think the situation moving forward is a tad more complicated. It’s easy to say that Tyson is the favorite among the guys. On the flip side, Angela, Sarah, Desi, and Justine can all make a pretty good claim to it based on what we’ve seen from them so far this season. Angela has probably been the most dominant in terms of gameplay, but that doesn’t mean that she’s going to have a clear path to the prize at the end.

Just expect some things to get messy; would it really be The Challenge near the end of the season if they weren’t?

