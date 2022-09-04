Only Murders in the Building season 3: Our big hope for Mabel

Even though we will be waiting for a while to see Only Murders in the Building season 3, why not look to the future now?

To be specific, let’s go ahead and have a larger discussion when it comes to Selena Gomez and her character of Mabel Mora. It’s pretty clear at this point that she’s a fantastic part of this world, and we’ve seen a lot of different layers to who she is. She’s gone through a lot despite still being pretty young and as we move forward, we know that it would be great to see her move past some of her struggles and find a better sense of happiness. Can she leave the Bloody Mabel persona in the past?

Have you seen our Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale review as of yet? If not, go ahead and take a look at it below! Once you do so, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight.

There are so many different things we want for this character moving forward, whether it be a sense of peace, more creative pursuits, and also a life where she’s not know by her past. As for what we don’t want at the moment, let’s just say it’s one simple thing: No love interest. In season 1, we had Oscar; then, we had Alice. Both storylines were significant to what was going on in her life and moving forward, it’d be nice to see her single for a little while.

If there is a romantic storyline in season 3, it feels like there’s a case for it to be tied to Oliver. Just think about it like this: Martin Short’s character hasn’t had a storyline like this in the way that Charles and Mabel have, and variety could be a big part of what makes the new season exciting.

Unfortunately, we probably are going to be waiting until 2023 to find out more about what lies ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more Only Murders in the Building updates right now

What do you want to see for Mabel moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — more updates are ahead and we don’t want you missing them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







