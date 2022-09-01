Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Is June ideal?

We are waiting for a long time in order to see an Only Murders in the Building season 3 — that much is 100% clear. We’re seemingly months away from filming kicking off!

The demand for the new season is going to be intense after what happened at the end of season with the murder of Paul Rudd’s character of Ben. It’s such a good cliffhanger and even if we don’t know a lot about this guy just yet, the pedigree of Rudd plus the mystery format are going to make this one of our most-anticipated shows of the next twelve months.

Is it certain that the show is coming back in the next twelve months? We’d love to say that but really, it’s going to be up to the powers that be over at Hulu. We just contend that June is the date that makes the most sense for a multitude of different reasons at the moment.

First and foremost, remember that it doesn’t make too much sense to start the show before that. To be specific, the episodes may not be ready, and for Emmy purposes you want the show to premiere starting in the June eligibility window for the 2024 awards show. (Season 2 is already set for the 2023 Emmys.) You also want to make sure that you don’t compete against broadcast TV, sports, or a lot of other stuff out there. June is fundamentally perfect since you are right in the pocket. The show can be immersive and really hook people in from start to finish.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3?

