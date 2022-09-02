Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What will we learn soon?

We’ve now officially entered the month of September, so can we expect some Euphoria season 3 news in the near future? New months, after all, do often bring with them new opportunities.

Yet, we do think we’ve gotta start this piece off with what will inevitably disappoint a lot of people out there: We don’t expect news on a Euphoria season 3 premiere in the near future. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if we get any until at least the summer of 2023.

As for whether or not we could get scoop on either the story or the cast, it does at least feel like there’s a chance of that. There’s a chance you’ve already heard the news that Barbie Ferreira is leaving the show before the start of the next season, and there could be other casting news or story teases that are announced before too long. Given that Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney will more than likely be at the Emmys a week from Monday, there’s a chance for a tease or two.

With that being said, we don’t really anticipate any huge announcements until the show at least kicks off production, and we could be a little ways away from that still. We’d love to see cameras rolling soon, but we wouldn’t be shocked if they don’t start up until early next year. This is one of the reasons why, at least for the time being, we don’t expect to see any new episodes until we get around to either late 2023 or early 2024. Saying anything before that just feels unreasonable given everything else that the cast is working on. The same goes for creator Sam Levinson.

