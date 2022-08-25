Barbie Ferreira leaving Euphoria ahead of season 3 on HBO

Well, consider this the Euphoria shocker we didn’t see coming: Barbie Ferreira is leaving the show ahead of its upcoming season 3.

It was Ferreira herself who confirmed the news, as she shared an image of an Instagram Story with the following caption attached:

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

So why leave at this point? We’re sure that there are going to be all sorts of discussions online about the reduced role the character seemed to have in second 2 — especially in comparison to what was a far deeper and richer storyline back in season 1. Creator Sam Levinson found himself trending on Twitter this afternoon, largely as a number of fans blasted him for the handling of Kat’s long-term story.

It remains to be seen how this character will be written out or the precise mechanisms that led into this decision being made. We suppose that it could always be easy for the show to say that Kat moved somewhere else, given that this happens with high-school students all the time. However, that doesn’t make it altogether easy for anyone out there who grew invested in Kat’s story over time.

There is no specific premiere date as of yet for season 3, but we do anticipate it launching in either late 2022 or early 2023. We’ll have more insight as it starts to come out.

What did you think about Barbie Ferreira leaving Euphoria ahead of season 3?

