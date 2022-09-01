The Challenge USA episode 11 preview: The path to the final

Next week on The Challenge USA episode 11, things are inevitably going to be more intense. Everyone has qualified for the final!

Because of this, of course, the strategy for the game is going to get way more interesting. You want to win every single challenge, and losing at this point feels so much worse than ever. You’re stuck with that feeling of making it SO close, only to have it fall apart at the last second.

If you do win the opening challenge, power also means more than ever. You can use this as an opportunity to get out some significant threats right before the end. If you are a Danny or a David, for example, don’t you try to force Tyson to compete in the Arena? He’s been insulated for so much of the game. You may as well take a shot hoping that someone thwarts him. If you’re the women, you gotta do something similar since Sarah, Angela, Justine, and Desi feel like three of the top threats. In general, though most of the women have been pretty impressive so far!

Because of this, it’s fair to say that every showdown from here on out is going to be messy. There’s so much to think about and only so much time to go. We really hope that there are a few more twists coming that we do not expect, and also some real teases for what this final both looks and feels like.

In general, we do really hope that CBS is happy with what they’ve gotten out of this show so far. It’s been fun and, if nothing else, we appreciate getting to see people who haven’t been on reality TV for a good while.

