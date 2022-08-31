Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Kyle wants to go to jury (day 56)

Just in case you needed any further confirmation in Big Brother 24 that Kyle is leaving this week, we’ve now heard it from Kyle himself.

This afternoon/evening, Kyle had personal conversations with both Monte and Taylor about the comments that he made, including wanting to form an all-white alliance thinking there was another Cookout on this season. He apologized, cried, and did his best to explain that he wants to grow and get better. Both Taylor and Monte were receptive to hearing him out, while also explaining in particular the impact of some of the things that he’s said. Taylor in particular talked about Kyle saying “what if she’s just a really nice girl” to Alyssa when there was debate about using the Veto and her going on the block — in Taylor’s experience, she never gets to have that assumption placed on her and she found much of that difficult and triggering.

When it comes to the game itself, Kyle told Taylor during their conversation that he doesn’t care if anyone is campaigning or contemplating keeping him; he’s leaving and that is what he wants. He also indicated as much to Turner, and that he is thinking of himself as a juror more so than a player. He wasn’t going to have the votes anyway, so that is what it is. (Kyle’s staying in the game to presumably make amends — whether or not he can, or repair his image with America, is a different story. It’s going to take actions outside the game more than just words.)

Oh, and Alyssa formally broke up with him earlier, for those who care. Turner is also a little suspicious about when Michael and Brittany spoke out about Kyle in the first place, which is merited — they should have said something sooner.

A Brittany / Alyssa alliance?

Not so much, but they had a conversation that was about them looking after each other and Taylor, as well — it felt like window dressing more than anything serious, since in this game, you want to cover yourself on just about every side imaginable.

