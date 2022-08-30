Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Monte gets emotional (day 56)

The past couple of days have been a lot for the players of Big Brother 24, and after keeping a lot of it in, Monte let some of his pain out this morning.

We don’t think it is any secret to a lot of longtime viewers the difficulties that can come from being Black in this game. We’ve seen incidents of everything in the past of racism, bullying, isolation, ignorance, micro-aggressions, and just plain bias. After the Cookout last year, so many of us wanted to hope that a lot of these things were in the past. Then, we had Kyle wanting to start an alliance of just white players to target a potential Cookout 2.0 that did not exist.

Earlier today, Monte got extremely emotional in a conversation with Terrance, breaking down over not just what is happening in the house, but what his family has dealt with in regards to racism their whole life. He told a story about what his brother was subjected to in the Coast Guard, but feed blocks kept us from hearing all of it. He spoke as a man who just wanted to live as himself without having to look over his shoulder all of the time, wondering what was going to come next. It was heartbreaking to watch, especially since we could see him consciously trying to hold in his anger when he first heard the news about Kyle.

For those of you who have feeds, we recommend checking out the conversation (which happened just after noon Big Brother time), there’s more that was said than we can ever describe here. Getting Kyle out of the game on Thursday may at least allow him one element of peace, but these issues are complicated. We know that many people (Terrance included) hold Michael and Brittany responsible for knowing about Kyle’s comments and not saying anything. Our heart just goes out to Black houseguests who come in hoping for a fun experience, only to be subjected to so much awfulness that is already pervasive in society itself.

The Brittany / Kyle conversation

The two spoke earlier today, and Brittany made it clear she regretted not being more explicit with Kyle about why what he said was wrong back when he said it. Kyle also said that it wasn’t until yesterday that he really started to understand the weight of what he said. She encouraged him to try to use this time to learn and grow and we’re sure that he’ll have conversations. It sounds like he’s already spoken to the therapist who is present for the houseguests when needed.

From the outside looking in, it feels like whether or not Kyle really changes from this won’t be clear until after the show. We anticipate him trying to make amends over the next two days and in the interview with Julie; not to be cynical, but he knows he’s on America and will be heavily scrutinized. His actions later will speak more than his words today.

Where things stand in the Big Brother 24 house with the vote

Kyle is still going to jury. We’ll give updates here and there, but we don’t expect that this is going to change. (Photo: CBS.)

