Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Is filming underway?

Even though we’re not even halfway through Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, here’s some news that should make a lot of people happy. Work is being done already on the upcoming third season!

One of the reasons why we got the season 2 renewal of the show when we did was pretty simple: It’s a way to not disrupt the production schedule. The prequel films in the late summer/fall and in doing things this way, it catches the vibe of the city in a really cool way. It also helps the show stand out and look all the more different from the other ones in this universe. After all, Power Book II: Ghost films in much colder weather, whereas Power Book IV: Force films in an entirely different city.

Last week, it was showrunner Sascha Penn who first confirmed that work was underway on season 3 (see the Instagram post below). It’ll be that way for the next few months, and the hope here is obviously that we see the series back on the air at some point next summer. It’s hard to say too much more than this, though, largely because we are still SO early in the process. There’s so much good stuff we still gotta check out here!

In general, though, we expect a season coming up that is intense, character-focused, but also nostalgic and even funny at times. In other words, everything we’ve gotten for the past couple of years.

