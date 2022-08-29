House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 ratings get even stronger!

As we dive a little bit deeper into the ratings for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2, we continue to be surprised!

Going into the premiere, we were concerned that a lot of people would ignore the show outright due to backlash associated with the Game of Thrones series finale. That turned out to not be the case. Now, we’re seeing that even more people have gotten on board the show in the past week!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 10.2 million viewers caught the second episode across all HBO platforms, and that is a slight improve of 2% from the premiere. While that may seem insignificant, the bulk of new series tend to lose at least 10% of their viewers moving into the second episode. That drop-off is often even larger for spin-offs, revivals, or something that has a nostalgia component built into it. Often, people get their fix and then move on. That hasn’t turned out to be the case here with House of the Dragon.

Given that the network has already greenlit the drama for a season 2, they’ve already shown a long-term commitment to the property. What we see with the episode 2 performance is that HBO will continue to be aggressive behind the scenes developing other properties set around Westeros. The most exciting one remains the potential Jon Snow sequel series, which still does not even have an official green light. Fingers crossed, right?

The next new episode of House of the Dragon will be on HBO this Sunday.

