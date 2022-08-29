House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3 spoilers: More heirs?

Next week on HBO you will have a chance to see House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3 — do you want to learn more about it?

As we prepare for the next chapter of the series, we should note that one of the central questions will remain the same: Will we see Rhaenyra end up maintaining her status as heir? Or, is she going to lose that claim thanks to a new child entering the mix?

We’ve seen in the earning days of this show just what makes Rhaenyra an appealing character. She is determined to accomplish her goal, and we do think that she would be an accomplished ruler down the road. However, everything is a little more messy within this world, where there are politics, standing traditions, and archaic practices constantly taking shape.

What we know at precent is that Alicent Hightower has ascended to the position as Queen, and of course she will be invested in the idea of having her son Aegon end up having the throne. The fact that Aegon is already being brought up here is another sign that this show is really rocketing forward in time as fast at a fairly quick rate here, and that makes sense given that there is so much to dive into here. Our sentiment is that Rhaenyra is not going to abandon her status as heir without a fight, and this will be a huge story to watch moving forward.

