Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Was there a house meeting?

To call today’s Big Brother 24 live feed action intense, but also frustrating, would be an understatement. It has been an intersection of real life and the game from the beginning, but it started far before Michael and Brittany told Taylor and Monte about what Kyle said about wanting to start an all-white alliance earlier this season. It began with Kyle first made the comments and speculated about a Cookout 2.0 that did not exit. He is the one who introduced questions of his thinking and rationale into the game and since that time, we’ve waited to see what else would come from it.

Today, a lot of that has come home to roost thanks to Michael and Brittany, who are still not immune to criticism for waiting so long to say something. We’ve seen Turner earlier in the day say that he intends to nominate Kyle alongside Taylor, but there’s also been an immense amount of downtime on the feeds. Because of that, it was largely impossible to predict where things would be tonight.

We got feeds back after a certain stretch of time, albeit briefly. What did we learn then? All of the house was outside, having fun and enjoying the backyard. (Remember, the Big Brochella people haven’t been out there in well over a week.) Then, there was Kyle, sitting inside and eating by himself.

We’ve gotten the sense that there were some conversations that happened involving the houseguests and Kyle off-feeds, but of course we didn’t see them because this season is trying to be as hypocritical of the premise as possible. There may have even been a house meeting at some point. Based on what little we’ve seen so far, there is zero evidence to think that Kyle isn’t going on the block tomorrow when Michael uses his Veto on Brittany. He hasn’t self-evicted, so we’ll see where the night and tomorrow takes us. As of around 11:15 p.m. Big Brother time, there still wasn’t too much more clarity about whatever happened.

One of the most agonizing things about tonight as a feed viewer is that we just don’t have the full story — and there’s no guarantee we even get it after the season ends.

