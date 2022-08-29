Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto Ceremony results

The week 8 Veto Ceremony is now done within the Big Brother 24 house, and we do think we’ve come now to an inevitable conclusion.

It is still unbelievably frustrating that producers withheld so much on the live feeds yesterday, especially since moving forward, we’ll be forced to rely on retells on what happened for the rest of the season. (Remember that not all houseguests are the most reliable of narrators.) One thing that was still clear in spite of all the outages was that Kyle was 100% going up on the block after Michael decided to use the Veto on Brittany. It was also clear that he should be leaving the game.

The Veto Ceremony happened late Monday morning and the feeds have since returned. Kyle is on the block alongside Taylor. One of them will leave.

If you want to make sure you don't miss any other daily Big Brother 24 live feed updates, be sure to visit the link here.

For Kyle, there is no walking back his unfounded suspicions about a Cookout alliance forming in the house, or his desire to form an alliance of just white houseguests. Once everyone in the house heard about it and understood the severity of his comments, that was it. A number of people in the game do not want to be attached to him at this point. He’s done, and we imagine the next few days are going to be rather uncomfortable in that house. Several people may just steer clear of him altogether, though he was playing pool with Terrance briefly earlier.

The only thing that was unexpected after the Veto Ceremony was Terrance claiming to Monte there may be value in keeping Kyle so that he has a chance to grow and change his way of thinking. Really? Even if Terrance does actually want this, he would need two other votes and that’s where we just don’t see it. He also feels like it was weird for Michael to take down Brittany and leave up Taylor given everything that transpired yesterday; it is worth noting that Terrance did apparently go after Michael and Brittany while feeds were off yesterday, lumping them in with Kyle to some degree. (The particulars are unclear, but it probably has to do with them sitting on the information until it benefited them strategically to say it — we expected the two would encounter some blowback over this.)

Terrance may not push this argument further if it doesn’t gain traction; Monte did not seem receptive to the idea.

There are a few game-related things to discuss briefly on the other side of this ceremony. Turner was told by some that in exchange for putting Kyle on the block (remember, they did have a final two), he wouldn’t be targeted right away next week. We’ll see if that turns out to be the case. Kyle’s exit does not mean the end of the After Party alliance, as Turner, Alyssa, and Terrance may still work together. There are going to be a lot of tough decisions that the remaining seven players have to make provided Kyle leaves, and it seems like they will be doing so on a level playing field. Most of the secrets of the game are now out there, including the existence of the After Party. We tend to think that the game could shift on a weekly basis from here on out.

What do you expect to see after the Veto Ceremony in Big Brother 24 today?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

