Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Kyle’s comments start to spread

This afternoon in the Big Brother 24 house has been, by far, one of the most eventful of the season. There is a lot of fallout happening and after being so aware of most of the plans the past few weeks, Kyle finds himself in the dark.

Will it remain that way? Probably not, but there is a lot to get to in this article.

If you missed our piece a little bit earlier, Michael and Brittany decided today that they were going to tell most of the house about Kyle wanting to start an anti-Cookout alliance of white players, thinking that we could have a repeat of last season even though there was zero evidence of it happening. They started it off by telling Monte and Taylor (off feeds for some reason about it), and we hope there was some remorse from the two of them over not saying anything about it during the split house week. Their argument on that is that they didn’t want to bring it into the game if Kyle was evicted, and they hoped that he would’ve been so it wouldn’t have to come back up.

From there, they told Alyssa, and we should note here that Alyssa did not tell Kyle about what was said after the fact. Instead, she wants to be alone and maybe talk to who we think is the therapist who comes and visits in the Diary Room. Kyle did not take well to her wanting to be alone, and is quietly freaking out and making sure he’s planted in rooms with other people.

This afternoon, Monte (who is quietly fuming about all of this; his body language is clear) told Terrance about some of what he was told, and the two vented about how it is clear that there is no Cookout alliance happening this season at all. Kyle showed up before they could talk too much more and at the time of this writing, Brittany and Michael are telling Turner about it. We’ll see what happens as time goes on here, but we don’t feel confident that HoH Turner is going to do that much with the info. Given that he immediately threw Taylor under the bus after hearing about Kyle’s past comments, we think he still wants to get her out of the game. He did say that he could put Kyle up, but we’ll believe it when we see it.

We do have more confirmation, as well, that Michael is going to use his Veto on Brittany, not that this is a surprise. He explicitly told Alyssa that he wants Kyle out this week, and that all falls on Turner.

