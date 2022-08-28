Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date, new trailer expectations

We feel like many of you at this point realize that a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date reveal is likely a good ways off and honestly, that’s okay! We’re fine with waiting for something if the end result is going to be worthwhile, and we 100% think that it is going to be in this case.

Nonetheless, there is still a larger question that we have to wonder here, and it’s a simple question pertaining to not just when the premiere date is, but when and how it’s going to be announced. These things are 100% important in their own right!

Check out our review now for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale! If you look below, you can see our take on all sorts of good stuff. Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more updates on the series.

The #1 thing worth talking about right now is the already-confirmed schedule. Production is now ramping up in British Columbia, and signs currently point towards Yellowjackets running its production through at least the early part of February. We’ve heard the producers say that it could premiere sometime soon after that, which we (fingers crossed) interpret to mean some point in either late February or March.

When you think about how premiere dates are often revealed for premium-cable shows at least 45-60 days in advance, we’re starting to think that by early January, we should know when Melanie Lynskey and the rest of the cast are back! We also think that this is when we could get a first-look teaser. A full trailer, however, may be saved for early February. In that, we have a feeling we could see looks at the older versions of Van and Lottie, who were not seem in the present-day storyline throughout season 1. Who knows? We could also seen the intriguing new character played by Elijah Wood, as well.

Related – Get some more discussion about Yellowjackets and the current state of filming right now

When you think we’re going to see a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date announcement?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







